Blair, John Preston



Age 76, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024. John was born October 3, 1947 in Charleston, IL to the late Jack and Madeline (Varda) Blair. After graduating from Charleston High School, John attended Eastern Illinois University. There he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. John continued his pursuit of education, earning his Ph.D. at West Virginia University. He had a passion for teaching and made his career as an economics professor at Wright State University, teaching from 1981 up to when he retired in 2015. John was very passionate about urban economics, writing several books and articles on the subject. He was an exercise enthusiast with a curious mind who believed in peace, enjoyed music, reading and writing, and spending time with his six grandchildren. John's kind heart and extensive intellect will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his son, Nathaniel Jacob Blair. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Joyce Ellen Blair; sons, Thomas and Matthew Blair; daughters-in-law, Emily Wicklegren, Rebecca Fyfe, and Rocio Ruiz; grandchildren, Josephine Blair, Theadora Wicklegren, Raquel Blair, Norah Blair Belén Blair, and Jacob Blair; and sister-in-law, Martha Meintzer and her family. The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate John's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the charity of your choosing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



