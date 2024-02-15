Blair, Betty J.



Betty J. Blair, 94, of Enon, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday morning, February 7, 2024 after several years of failing health. She was born in Effingham, Illinois on March 6, 1929, the only child of the late Robert and Bess (Laue) Leach. Betty graduated from Petersburg High School where she met her future husband, Robert G. Blair. They married on August 7, 1948. After Bob's service in the Army, they moved several times, following Bob's career in computers. They lived in Springfield, IL, Columbus, IN and Brookfield, WI before retiring and settling in Petersburg, IL to be near their mothers. Betty collected life-long friends along the way. She enjoyed being involved in bowling and golf leagues, mushroom hunting, playing cards, bird watching, traveling, collecting shells, boating, and the Green Bay Packers. But above all, her main love was for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband on September 19, 2003. Betty moved to Enon, Ohio to be near her son and family. She is survived by her son, David (Marcella) Blair; grandson, Travis (Brandie) Blair; granddaughter, Alicia (Jereme) Best; great granddaughters, Knelie and Lainey Blair and Adley Best; and step-grandsons, Cooper and Landon Best, all of Springfield, Ohio. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Dorothy Milstead of Oakford, IL; nephew, Dale Milstead; and niece, Barbara Moss. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Debbie Larson and Debbie Freeze for providing exceptional loving care, Comfort Keepers, Ohio Valley Hospice, Wooded Glen, Drs. Stephen Oehlers and Faiq Akhter. Betty will be lovingly remembered for her fun-loving nature and witty sense of humor. A service in celebration of Betty's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. (CST) Tuesday in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Shumway, IL. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





