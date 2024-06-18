Blades, Emery C.



Emery Blades age 96 of Hamilton passed away Friday June 14, 2024. He was born June 3, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Carl Blades and Leona Dahms Blades. Mr. Blades was a 1946 graduate of Hamilton High School. On December 9, 1950 in Hamilton he married Ethelda Rose Blades and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2020 after nearly 70 years of marriage. He was a long time member of Bridgewater Church. He owned and operated Blades Body Shop in Hamilton and taught auto body repair at the D. Russell Lee Vocational School. He played softball well into his 80's. He was a member of the Senior League World Softball Champions. Mr. Blades was an accomplished singer and musician and recorded several songs over the years. He was inducted into the Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame in 2003. He had four loves in his life: God, his wife Ethelda, music, and softball. He is survived by his son Randy (Chelle) Blades; two grandchildren Chelsea (Josh) Allen and Abrianna Lykins; great grandson Connor; and two sisters Myra Nuxhall and Loma Wynn. Mr. Blades was also preceded in death by his son Richard Blades in 1979, his sister Evelyn Orth, and an infant brother Clifford, who died at birth. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at RT. 4, Fairfield on Thursday June 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers sympathy may be expressed by memorial contribution to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Foundation. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



