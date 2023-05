Blackbern (Montgomery), Stephanie Kay



Stephanie Kay (Montgomery) Blackbern, 68, of Xenia, passed away May 8, 2023. Visitation, 5-8pm, Friday, May 19, at AHOP, Xenia. Service, 10am, Saturday, May 20, at the church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.