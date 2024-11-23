Black, Thomas Martin
Age 78 of Fairfield Township passed away,
November 20, 2024.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service (12:30 p.m.), Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
