Black, Thomas Martin

Age 78 of Fairfield Township passed away,

November 20, 2024.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service (12:30 p.m.), Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

