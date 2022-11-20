BLACK, Kathy Lynn



61, of South Charleston, died Sunday, November 2022, in Springfield.



Born March 15, 1961, In Springfield, she was the daughter of Lowell and Carrol (Bennington) Black.



Kathy is survived by her parents Lowell and Carrol; brother Bill Black; nieces Leah and Kayla Black; aunts and uncles Beulah Black, Judy Black, Mark Clifton and Dick Bennington; numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Todd Black; grandparents Emerson and Agatha Black, Edith (Stapleton) and Eddie Clifton.



A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, November 21, 2022, in the Chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Mark Gainer officiating.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St., London



