BISHOP, Thomas Robert



Age 74, passed away peacefully at his family farm, surrounded with love. He was born on October 13, 1946, to parents Norma and Robert Bishop



(deceased). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by lifelong friends, Mel Cabeen, Mary K. and Kent McClelland, and Sheila Little.



Thomas is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Jerri, who was by his side caring for him every step of his fierce illness; his daughter and son-in-law Rachael and



Roberto Siewert, with grandkids Huck (age 3) and Halle (age 17 months); his son and daughter-in-law Dan and Jen (Savage) Bishop, with step-grandchildren Meghan, Mackenzy, Maecan, and Joey; his brother and sister-in-law Tim and Lori Bishop, with nephews Adam and Ben; his brother-in-law Butch Toadvine with niece and nephew Molly and Andrew; sister-in-law Patti Beekman with nieces and nephews Nick, Erin, Sarabeth, Michael, and Emily; many dearly loved cousins,



extended family, and best of friends, including Dan and Anna Priefer, Mary and Michael Brennan, Ellen Cabeen, and Gene Little, and Jim and Sandi O'Heron.



Thomas truly was a friend to everyone who crossed his path. Retired special education teacher with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services; soccer, baseball, volleyball, and softball coach; amateur mechanic and Habitat builder; devoted Catholic; Special Olympics mentor; avid hiker, history buff, and lifelong Browns fan (who are



finally good). He was kind, gentle, and compassionate to



every person and living creature (except those pesky groundhogs), loved his family, friends, and life with every fiber of his being. He loved crossword puzzles, vanilla ice cream, animals (yes, even groundhogs), trading jokes with his buds, a pint of Guinness or a nip of the good stuff ("it's good and for ya"), and everything music, from concertos to blues to good ole' rock and roll. Once, upon hearing that his truck had been vandalized, he was most crushed that his Led Zeppelin



cassette tapes had been taken, instead of his tools in the



garage "that were actually worth something" (for which he had at least two of everything you could imagine). Though we will cry because his life here on Earth has passed, we will



forever carry happiness in our hearts for the time we shared.



A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, October 15 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 West Wenger Road starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. To honor the generosity so central to his being, we ask instead of flowers, that you engage in an unsolicited and unexpected act of kindness in his name, or a donation to



Dayton Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or a charity of your choice. To leave a message or share a special memory with Thomas' family please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com