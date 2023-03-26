Bishop, Kenneth Eugene



Kenneth Eugene Bishop, 93, of Medway, Ohio, died March 21, 2023, at his residence. Kenneth was born in Springfield, Ohio, at home, Clark County, Ohio, December 1, 1929. Kenneth is the son of Wilbur T. Bishop (deceased) and Dorothy V. Bishop (Berry) (deceased). Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jeanne Bishop (Welter), of Medway, Ohio. Kenneth is survived by a son, Steven Eugene Bishop, of Medway, Ohio, a daughter Deborah Diane Sears (Bishop) and a son-in-law Donald Alan Sears. A grandson Derek Alan Sears (deceased), a grandson Nathan Eugene Sears, Chelsey P. Sears (Rapp) (wife), a great-grandson, Carter Alan Sears and a great-granddaughter, Lila Jade Sears, all of New Carlisle, Ohio. A granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Sears, Olivia Stephens Sears (spouse), both of Portland, Oregon. A sister, Wanetta Daughtery (deceased), of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, a sister, Glenna LeMaster (deceased), of Springfield, Ohio. Several nephews and nieces. Kenneth graduated from South High School, in 1947, Springfield, Ohio. He served in the Air Force, after graduation for 4 years, then was employed at W.P.A.F.B. until he retired in 1979, as Supervisor of Area B Paint Shop. Kenneth will be deeply missed by his loving family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, Ohio, from 10am-11am. Funeral services will begin at 11am, Melvin H. Vansickle, officiating. Graveside service will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at trostelchapman.com



