JAMES R. "JIMMY" BISHOP JR., age 41, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2021. He is the son of James R. Bishop, Sr. (step-mother Dorothy Bishop) and mother L. Jane Bishop. James is survived by his brother, Brant Bishop; step-sisters, Rewa Schetter and Tessa (Rob) Cooper; uncles, Don (Sandy McCabe) Bishop and George (Rita) Bishop; aunt, Betty Hall, several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his dog, Bishop. Jimmy was employed at Knox Machinery, CMS and Superion. He enjoyed working on cars. Jimmy loved NASCAR and football. He was a beloved co-worker, client and friend who will be greatly missed by all. The Bishop family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and wonderful stories of their beloved Jimmy Bishop during this difficult time. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Jimmy's life will begin at 11am, with Chad Loveless officiating. Live-streaming will be available beginning at 11am on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



