BISHOP, Emilie R. Emilie R. Bishop, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Alvah and Francis (Davis) Circle. Emilie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard of 71 years. She retired at the age of 84 from WPAFB as a Budget Controller. Emilie was a member of the North Hampton Community Church, a former 4-H Advisor, avid gardener and golfer. Her greatest joy later in life was her grandson and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Rod (Jody) Bishop; grandson, Jason (Jennie) Bishop; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Reid; sister, Andrea (David) Mabry and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon Circle, Edwin Circle and Betty Hyslop. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 7th in the North Hampton Community Church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers may be made to the North Hampton Community Church. View Emilie's memorial video and express condolences at www.littletonandrue.com



