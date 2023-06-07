Bishop (Green), Carol Ann



Bishop, Carol Ann, 77, of Springfield, passed away Saturday. June 3, 2023 in Hearth and Home of Harding Road. Carol was born October 6, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Crist) Green. Survivors include a sister, Mary Ellen Lemon; niece, Stephanie Marple; and nephew, Todd Lemon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel in 2007; twin sister, Julia Horton, and sister, Bonnie Green. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Hearth and Home for their kind and exceptional care. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to Day City Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

