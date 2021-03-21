BISER, Marvin Lee



88, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on October 11, 1932, in Clayton to the late Carlton A. and Viola (Crooks) Biser. Marvin retired from Standard Register after 35 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Moraine City First Church of God.



Marvin was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors, and had a great love of music. He was known for his gentle spirit and



always being willing to help others, young and old.



Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lorena R. Biser; daughters, Debbie (Bob) McAfee and Vickie (Tim) Blair; son, Rod Biser; step-daughters, Judy (Charlie) Lewis, Patsy (Jim) Izor, and Sharon West; step-son, Jesse (Ann-Marie) Evans; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis



Arlene (Van) Smith of Mankato, Kansas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.



A special thank you to Elmcroft of Washington Township and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their loving care and support.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449.



Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory



Gardens, Centerville.



Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks should be worn.



Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

