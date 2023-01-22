BIRT, James E. "Jim"



Age 86, Dayton, Ohio, passed away at home on 12/25/2022, of sudden natural causes. He is missed by family and many friends. Jim will be remembered for his affable manner, generosity, wit, and arsenal of lawyer jokes. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Wright State School of Medicine; no service was held. Visit Facebook group "Jim Birt Memorial" to view and post pictures, anecdotes, and remembrances. A Celebration of Life will be held online in March.



Email JimBirtMemorial@gmail.com for details.

