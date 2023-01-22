journal-news logo
X

BIRT, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BIRT, James E. "Jim"

Age 86, Dayton, Ohio, passed away at home on 12/25/2022, of sudden natural causes. He is missed by family and many friends. Jim will be remembered for his affable manner, generosity, wit, and arsenal of lawyer jokes. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Wright State School of Medicine; no service was held. Visit Facebook group "Jim Birt Memorial" to view and post pictures, anecdotes, and remembrances. A Celebration of Life will be held online in March.

Email JimBirtMemorial@gmail.com for details.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BEAM, James
2
BATTLE, Vannie
3
BENNETT, Valerie
4
Borgstrom, Jim
5
HARRIS, Ramon
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top