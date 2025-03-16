Birt, David Wayne



David Birt, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. David retired from International Harvester after 31 years, but many will remember him from his second career as a handyman. He was known for his kindness and his sense of humor.



He is survived by his children, David Birt, Jr., Shaun Birt, and Julie (Scott) Sponseller, six grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, brothers Dan (Judy) Birt, Ted Birt, and Lee (Sandi) Birt, and sisters Nancy Booksh and Janet Foster.



He was preceded in death by his wife Vickie, his parents and his brother Tom (Marty) Birt.



A celebration of David's life will be held at the home of his brother Dan on Sunday, April 6, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.



