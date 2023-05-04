Birdsong, Rodney



Age 64, departed this life on 4/27/23. He is survived by wife Julie: son, Richard, mother, Lois; loving family and friends. Visitation 11AM on Saturday, May 6th, followed by his celebration of life 12PM, at Mount Calvary MBC. Interment and Military Honors will be held 9AM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

