Birch, Eileen M.



BIRCH, Eileen M., age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh, Sr. and Luella Keough; brother, Edward G. Keough; and her beloved fiancé, Dale E. Stern. Eileen is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Brian & Stephanie Birch of Dayton; daughter, Kelly Hines of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Shayna Alexander, Nicolas Walker, Roland Hines III, and Mariah Davis; sister, Carol Good of Kentucky and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Eileen retired from WPAFB in 2005 after 40 years of Federal Civil Service. She spent her retirement loving her family, friends, and cats. She loved nature and fed the birds and squirrels around her home. She loved aircraft and attended the Dayton Airshow for many years. She also looked forward to monthly dinners with her "SY Dinner Crew".



Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, December 8, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Doug Wampler officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM Friday until service time.



