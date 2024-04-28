Birch, Betty J.



BETTY JEAN BIRCH, 99, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday evening, April 21, 2024. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 19, 1925, the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Ellen (Reehm) Bowers. Betty graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, Indianapolis. She was crowned Miss Indianapolis in 1943, volunteered with the USO during WWII, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Betty was preceded in death by her father in 1931; step-father, Arthur Katzenberger in1967; mother in 1970; and her husband of 58 years, Dean S. Birch in 2003. Survivors include her children, Debbie (Bob) Neidigh, Larry (Carol) Birch and William (Colleen) Birch; grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Schutte, Andrew (Carah) Birch, Lesley (Ben) Igou, Tiffany (Drew) Dominowski, Tyler (Shannon) Sprau, and Kaylee (Charlie) Greentree; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Claire and Evan Schutte, Cole and Cooper Igou, Wesley and Olivia Birch, Cameron and Beckett Sprau, Aubrey and Lyla Dominowski, and Kendall and Avery Greentree. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





