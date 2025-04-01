Bippus, William F. "Bill"



William F. Bippus III (Bill), beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 27, 2025, at the age of 84. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 27, 1940, to William F. and Phyllis (Johnson) Bippus. Bill graduated from Oakwood High School class of 1959 where he excelled in track and basketball and made the All-League Basketball team. Bill entered Miami University and after two years transferred to The Ohio State University. He was a brother of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated in 1964 with a degree in Business Administration. Bill married his high school sweetheart Nancy Thiele, and together they raised three wonderful children in the Centerville Washington Township area. Bill was anxiously looking forward to being a dad as he never had the opportunity to know his own father. When Bill was only three years old his father was killed in WWII serving as a pilot flying the dangerous India to China missions known as the "Hump". Bill entered the commercial mortgage business and four years later formed his own real estate development company, Bippus Enterprises. Over the course of 35 years, Bill was responsible for several real estate developments throughout Southwestern Ohio and Florida, most notably the shopping and entertainment centers and residential complexes along route 725 in Centerville, Ohio. Bill enjoyed playing golf, tennis and paddle tennis with his family and friends and put in a lot of time at the Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club and Moraine Country Club. He also enjoyed summers with family and friends at his cottage on Burt Lake in Michigan. In his later years, his favorite pastime was keeping up with his grandchildren and attending their activities as much as possible. Bill grew up in the Episcopal Church and spent his later years as a member of SouthBrook Church where he attended regularly. Bill's faith in God was a primary part of his character that progressed through his life.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Fred J. Krumholtz (Fritz) and sister-in-law Maureen Sullivan Krumholtz. Bill is survived by Nancy Bippus, three children and six grandchildren, Michael W. Bippus, Traci (Webb, Maddie) Roswell, GA; Elizabeth J. Bippus, Ellen, Missy (Andy, Billy) West Chester, OH; William K. Bippus, Melissa (Will, Sam) Charlotte, NC. Bill is also survived by siblings Anne Folkerth (Gene) Kettering, OH; Ronni Arduini (Charlie) New City, NY; Jane Krumholtz, Oakwood, OH; John Krumholtz, St. Petersburg, FL.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Apr 26, at 11a.m. at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pelotonia, a charity focused on cancer research at The Ohio State University. https://www.pelotonia.org/profile/IW962752



