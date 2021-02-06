BIONDO, Daniel J.



Danny Biondo, 82 passed away on February 3, 2021. He was born on August 21, 1938, in Hamilton to John and Lucy Biondo. Danny graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School. He joined the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1961-1964. Upon his return from Germany he joined the U.S. postal service where he retired after 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets Post 1983 and served as commander 4 times. He also gladly served on the Butler County Veterans Service Commission from 2006-2015. His service and love of veterans and his country was always front and center. He was quick to offer help to anyone that needed it. He enjoyed building anything really, but decks and home remodeling inspired him. He loved to play golf, fish and spend time with friends. He is survived by the love of his life wife Nancy of 22 years; children, Lisa (Jeff) Provo, Steve Biondo (deceased) and Jennifer Biondo; stepson, Rod (Tina) Mills; grandchildren, Tony, Joe, Nick, and Connor; and dear uncle, Tony Biondo; and sister-in-laws, Patti Froelke, Paula Hurst; as well as nieces and nephews. Danny also had many cousins and special friends that we want to thank for all their love and friendship. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Phil and son, Steve and brother-in-law, Charlie Hurst. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013, Monday, February 8, 2021, from 11:00am - 1:00pm, with a short service by the Amvets as well as words by Deacon Jim Kowalski. Graveside Military service to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial - Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at



