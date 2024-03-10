Binder, Susan H.



Susan H. Binder, age 65, of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024. She was born in Dayton on June 5, 1958 to the late Norm and Patricia Harshbarger. In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Gentry. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Randy; sons, Zachary Binder, Daniel Binder and siblings, Doug Harshbarger, Mary (Dick) Gevat, Nick (Dawn) Harshbarger and Kathy (Tony) Riccardi; along with many other family and friends. Susan retired from Dayton City Schools after 35 years as a Special Education teacher. She enjoyed going to University of Dayton basketball games, coordinating Special Olympic events and spending time with her family. Susan will be deeply missed and forever loved by those who knew her. A memorial service will be begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



