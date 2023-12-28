Bilyeu, Perry N. Jr.



BILYEU, Perry N. Jr., age 88, of Medway, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Perry retired from Delco Moraine, a Division of General Motors after 30.5 years of service. He also was a retired Pastor from Bethel Missionary Church in Northridge and Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Riverside.



Perry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Earlene; parents, Perry N. Sr. & Martha Bilyeu; and brother & sister-in-law, Ozell & Sue Bilyeu. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Monty & Kathy Bilyeu; daughter & son-in-law, Brenda & Kenny Maise; grandchildren, Mike & Chris Abshear, Krissy (Chad) Brown, Kimberly (Vince) Baker; great grandchildren, Brynna, CJ, Tyler, Caden, Avery & Jackson; special nieces, Rosella (Brian) Clark, Diane (David) Dennison; other nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Melvin King officiating. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery, Whispering Pines Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon Friday until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Perry's memory.



