BILLS, Florence E. "Flo"



BILLS, Florence E. "Flo", 82, of Springfield, passed away September 7, 2024 in her home. She was born December 24, 1941 in Huntington, WV the daughter of the late Fred and Allegra (Gore) Rovillard. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Allegra and Lonnie Justice. Flo worked as a legal secretary in Springfield for over 30 years. Survivors include her husband of over 61 years, Gene Bills; three sons and spouses, Eric & Karen Bills, Scott & Sheri Bills and Brad Bills; five grandchildren, Michal, Drew, Cassy, Samantha and Serena; one brother, Fred & Susan Rovillard; sister-in-law, Rosemary Martin and three nieces and nephews, Faith, Matthew and Jonathan. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bill Blain officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



