Madewell, Bill



born on April 4, 1936, in Wilder, TN, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2026, in Edgewood, KY. Bill was a custom home builder for most of his life, and he shared those skills with his loved ones, leaving a legacy of craftsmanship and care. He was a true hoot, always bringing laughter and joy to those around him with his great sense of humor. Bill had a talent for being a jokester and had a unique way of speaking that was all his own. He loved the Lord and his country deeply, embodying a spirit of simplicity and honesty throughout his life. Family was at the heart of who he was, and he loved and cherished each member dearly. His wife of seven years, Deborah Madewell, was a bright light in his life, especially during the last leg of his journey home. Bill's life was rich with interests, particularly his love for classic cars, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. Together, Bill and Debbie were active members of the Flemingsburg First Church of God in Kentucky, where they found community and shared in their faith. In addition to his wife Deborah, Bill's family includes his children, Bill Madewell Jr., Kimberly Bogdanski, Kristine (Jim) Arquilla, Sonya (Kenny) Baumgardner, Jacquelene Miller, Feihvean Luzey, Tyler Sykes, Austin Sykes, and Amanda Hollins; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter, Soyer; brother, Bobby Madewell, and his beloved beagle, Patches-who Bill referred to as his "little gentleman". He joins his father, Toby Madewell; mother, Stella Madewell; first wife, Marjorie Madewell; son, Brayden Walker; son-in-law, Joseph Bogdanski; grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Sizemore and Chloe Montgomery; and siblings, Francola, Louise, Evelyn, Pauline, Toby, Tommy, Charlene, Theda, Betty, and James, in eternal rest. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 13, 2026 from 9:30-11am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 11am, with Pastor Lowell Lay officiating. Bill will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Garden, Xenia, OH. As we remember Bill, we hold onto the hope that "Lord willing and the creek don't rise," he will see his loved ones again. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



