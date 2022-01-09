BILDERBACK, Larry Rost



Age 73, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. Larry was born on March 29, 1948, in



Wilmington, OH, to the late Gail and Mildred (nee Sewell) Bilderback. He attended



Clinton Massie High School where he excelled in academics as well as football, baseball and basketball. He also earned the award of Eagle Scout.



After graduation, he attended Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton where he received a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He worked for Inland Fischer Guide, retiring from Delphi. He then came out of retirement to work for lntiva. Larry met Jo when they both worked at Dorothy Lane Market, where Larry would juggle oranges to impress her. They married September 19, 1969, and were married for 51 years. He will be remembered for his incredible friendship, talent, and leadership.



Larry volunteered as a coach for his children at Patterson Park Little League, the Oakwood Historical Society, and Carillon Park. He was an award winning period furniture maker, focusing on 18th century furniture with intricate carvings. He also enjoyed his membership in the Western Ohio Woodworkers and the Society of American Period Furniture Makers. He is survived by his wife, Joanne (nee Gaeke); sons, Steve (Joanna Moncivaiz) and Jeff (Amy Gaster); his sister, Sandy Davis; and granddaughter, Jessica Meeker (Stewart Meeker), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small private service due to COVD-19. In memory of Larry, we ask that you make a contribution to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. Please remember the joy that Larry brought to this world and carry on that legacy in your own lives. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff at



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care of



Larry. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

