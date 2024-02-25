Bilberry, Joe

Bilberry Sr., Joe Frederick



Joe Frederick Bilberry Sr., age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, February 29, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 North Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Hospice of Dayton (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/).



