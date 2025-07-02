Bidwell, Arthur

Bidwell, Jr., Arthur W.



Arthur W. Bidwell, Jr 97, of Middletown, died on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 19, 1928, to parents Arthur, Sr. and Loretta (O'Hara) Bidwell. Art was CEO and chairman of the board of Magnode Corporation, the company his father had founded in New York and later Art moved to Trenton, Ohio. While going to college in New York, Art met, and soon married, Ann Farrell. After his marriage to Ann, Art spent 1951-1952 as a US Army corporal in Korea. Following his service, he returned to Ohio and continued to oversee the family company. Mr. Bidwell shared not only his time and business acumen with Middletown Regional Hospital, but also had been a generous donor to Atrium Medical Center Foundation. In the late 1990's, they established the Ann and Arthur Bidwell Surgery Center at Middletown Regional Hospital. Always remaining active in the community and beyond, Art served as president of the Aluminum Extruders Council and chairman of the Extruded Products Division of the Aluminum Association. Art also chaired the Chamber of Commerce and sat on the Xavier University advisory board, the YMCA board, the board of directors of the First National Bank of Southwest Ohio, as well as the board of Athenaeum of Ohio: Mount St. Mary's Seminary. Above all, Art loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his children, John (Shelley) Bidwell, Marianne Bidwell Walter, Martin (Mary) Bidwell, Joseph (Carol) Bidwell, Kathleen Bidwell Gramke and Father Michael Bidwell; daughter-in-law, Susan Bidwell; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and numerous friends and colleagues. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Farrell Bidwell; son, Arthur W. Bidwell, III; and sons-in-law, Anthony Ryan Walter and Joseph E. Gramke. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Bishop Joseph Binzer as celebrant and Fr. Michael Bidwell and Fr. John Civille as con-celebrants. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - Humane Society of Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 - OR - Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR- Hospice Care of Middletown 4418 Lewis St. B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com