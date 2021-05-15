journal-news logo
Bickerstaff, Bernard

Bernard Bickerstaff, Sr.

1/6/1932 - 5/15/2011

Ten years ago today,

our hearts were broken as you left this earth for your heavenly home.

You are still dearly loved and missed, no matter how much time has passed.

Rest in Peace!

Your loving family

