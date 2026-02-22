Beverly Rickert

Rickert (Trickler), Beverly Nadine



Beverly Nadine Rickert, 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 16, 2026. Born on December 12, 1943, she was the eldest of six children. Beverly was a devoted mother to her sons, Christopher and Darryl, and a beloved sister. Funeral service will take place on Monday, February 23rd 2026 at 12 NOON in Tobias Funeral Home- BELMONT CHAPEL (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio), with visitation held from 10AM until the start of the service. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com