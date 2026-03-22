Beverly Lightle

Lightle, Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Lightle, age 89, a resident of Sycamore Springs in Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on March 15, 2026. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Faler and Verl Lightle. Beverly is survived by her sister, Verlene June Lakes and half-brother Randy (Linda) Lightle; nieces Kim (Phil) Lakes-Morman, Anita (Tim) Miller and nephew Bill (June) Lakes. Beverly was born in Dayton, Ohio and grew up in Germantown with her beloved Grandmother, Ruth Lee. As a young adult, Beverly moved to Winter Park, Florida and was employed as a housekeeper for 30 years at Florida Hospital. Beverly retired in 1994 and returned to Ohio, where she lived in Huber Heights and was employed part-time by United Rehabilitation Services. Beverly had a magnetic personality and was loved by all she came in contact with. She adored babies and animals and enjoyed bowling and playing Yahtzee. Beverly was a blessing to her loved ones and is now in the heavenly care of Our Lord. In lieu of a service, please take a moment to celebrate Beverly's life in your own way. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



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