Betty Maurer

Betty Jean Maurer, 99, of Springfield, passed away December 15, 2025, in Vancrest of Urbana. Betty was born on December 4, 1926, in Clark County, the daughter of Forrest and Anna (Group) Shaffer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

