Betty Larison

Larison (Whitley), Betty Joan



age 93 of Beavercreek, passed away on October 24, 2025. She was born July 11, 1932, in Ward, WV to the late Charles and Stella (Kiser) Whitley. On October 31, 1954, Betty married the love of her life, Orville Larison in Dayton, OH. She is also survived by her children, Michael Larison, and Nancy Hecht; grandchildren Kathryn Hecht, Julia Hecht, Alexander Hecht, and Michael Hecht, her sister, Mildred Jenkins, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty graduated from Miami Jacobs Career College and went on to work as a stenographer for the federal government, where her dedication earned her numerous awards, until the birth of her first child in 1960. She loved golfing and was proud to have scored two holes in one. She and Orville spent their winters at Hilton Head Island, SC. She had a love of reading and a fondness for dining out in the evening. A fun piece of trivia from her early years; in 1940, her photograph, along with those of several classmates, appeared on the West Virginia official road map. Betty's family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel from 1 pm – 3 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



