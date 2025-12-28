Betty Brown

Brown (Dunn), Betty J.



Age 89, formerly of Miamisburg, OH passed away peacefully on December 19, 2025 at Woodland Country Manor. She was born in Perry County, KY to the late Adam and Ruby (Russell) Dunn. Betty spent many years working at Macy's, but also enjoyed sewing, spending countless hours at the sewing machine making curtains and drapes that she and her late husband, Kenny would install together for various clients. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 67 years, Kenny. She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Mike) Clark, her grandchildren Amanda Emrick and Adam Emrick. Per Betty's request, services will be private. ARPP, ROOT & CARTER, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH serving the family. Online condolences can be left at ArppRootFH.com



