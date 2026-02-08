Beth Jimenez

Jimenez (Arnold), Beth Suzanne



73, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on February 5, 2026 at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born on January 13, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio to her parents, William and Margaret Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeff Jimenez. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1971 and Wright State University in 1975. Following college, she worked at Children's Services until the birth of her first child. She later returned to the workforce, continuing her passion of working with children. She retired from Dayton Children's Hospital after a lengthy career. Beth spent many years as the primary caregiver for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with her lifelong school friends from Kiser, as well as other friends and family. She loved her family deeply and doted on her grandchildren. She was a loving, giving person who would do anything for anybody and she will be greatly missed. Beth is survived by her daughter, Heather Hess, grandchildren Devon, Aaron and Gillian Hess, four sisters and brothers, Becky Pfeiffenberger (Barney), Kathy Pennington, Mike Arnold (Brenda), Bill Arnold (Denise), and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home–Beavercreek Chapel.



