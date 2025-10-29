Beth Blatt

Blatt (Whip), Beth Ann



Blatt, Beth Ann, 67, of Springfield, passed away on October 27, 2025, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Beth was born on August 27, 1958, to John L. and Gayle (Chappell) Whip. She was a graduate of Northeastern High School and retired as a Team Lead for Assurant Group. Beth had a love of antiques and collecting, as well as spending time with her family. In addition to her father, survivors include her husband, Jeff Blatt; daughters, Kelly (Robert Runkle) Blatt and Stacy (Derrick) Tillman; four grandchildren, Kelsey, Harley, Lillian and Robby; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jody Bishop; special cousins, Julie Sowers, Jamie Taylor and Jeanette Morris; numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend, Kim Betton. Beth was preceded in death by her mother and her aunt, Sue Elkins Wagner. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



