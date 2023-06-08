Bertke, Robert

X

Age 80, of Brookville, went to be with his wife on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl (Baker) Bertke; parents, Verne E. and Myrtle M. (Gardner) Bertke; and his sister, Darlene Rice. Robert worked at the University of Dayton Research Institute for 33 years. He is survived by 3 daughters, Traci Cooper (David), Nicolle Carnes (Alec), and Kimberly Ebbing (Charlie); grandchildren, Courtney Osswald (Jake), Hunter Cooper, Sydney Carnes (Jacob Foster), Samantha Carnes, Karson Ebbing, Kaden Ebbing, and Kinley Ebbing; 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Faye Clark. Visitation for Robert will be held from 10:00 a.m.  11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with a graveside service to follow at 11:15 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

