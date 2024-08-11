Bertke, Rita



age 92, died peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at St. Leonard Nursing Facility. Rita Guggenbiller married Ernest Bertke on November 10, 1954, and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2017. She is survived by her seven children: Delbert (Jean), Ronald (Susan), Thomas (Lisa), Lisa Ellis (fiancé Bill Wehinger), Bradley (Kim), Diane, and Kevin (Mary); 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; her brother Robert. The family will receive visitors from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. Before mass, visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Church. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com