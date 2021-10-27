BERRY, Cleo P.



Born March 28, 1934, in Stephens, AR, to the late Elzie and Pearlie McIntyre, was called into Eternity October 20, 2021. After relocating to



Dayton, she joined Shiloh



Baptist Church, later, joining Calvary M. B. Church where she was a faithful member, then Canaan M. B. Church where she remained until her death. Preceded in death by husband, Alvin Berry, and four sons. She leaves to mourn, sisters, Velonia Wynn Hemphill (Dorris), Leonia Ellis, Minerva Daniels; brother, Elzie McIntyre; a host of nieces, nephews, other



relatives and friends. Special thanks to Liz, Sandra Byrd, Janet and Richie, Sharon Stoffer, John and Rebecca Holt, Bobbie Boggs, Eula Dean Jones, Joanne Dunn, Vicki Jackson and all the other Hospice nurses who helped to assist with her.



Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm, Thursday, October 28, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

