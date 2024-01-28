Berns, Douglas



Douglas Berns, 62, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. He was born on September 27th, 1961, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to Hubert and Anne (Collins) Berns. Doug worked as a Laborer at Advanced Interior Solutions Inc. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Berns, nieces, Hannah Berns, Jasmina Davis (Graham), Rainie Berns, and Autumn Berns. Doug is preceeded in death by his parents. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



