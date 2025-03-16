Bernardi, Minola A.



Minola A. Bernardi, 101, of Springfield, Ohio, entered the Church Triumphant peacefully on March 6, 2025. She was born on October 16, 1923, in Weisburg Dearborn County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Minerva and John Hill. Earlier in her life, she attended Lafayette Business College, Vogue School of Dress Design, and worked with her mother in their Dress Design Business. She loved making designer clothes, handbags, and vintage doll pictures. She also loved traveling with her friends and playing golf. Minola was a long-time member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, joining in 1976 with her husband, Eddie. Minola and Eddie started the Grace Fellowship Time when the church was on Harding Road and they also sponsored a Ham luncheon once a year at Grace. She was also active in several other activities in the church and was a member of the Quilters Guild for many years. Minola was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Eddie, and her son Tyler. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday, 18 March at 10:00AM. Memorial Contributions can be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or the Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



