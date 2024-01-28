Berger, Betty B



Betty Berger age 89 of Springfield OH passed away on Thursday January 25th, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Betty was born in Landau Ukraine. In 1945 Betty moved to Germany, along with her parents and sister, and then immigrated to the United States in 1951. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Rudolf and Mathilde Fischer, sister Victoria Kirkland, and her son Erich Berger. She is survived by her daughter Monika (Rodger) Weicht; granddaughters Jennifer Berger and Jaime Emmons; grandson Jeremy (Jen) Berger; five great grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Taegen, Tristan and Maylan; daughter in law Leah Berger; cousin Elisabeth Leithauser; nephew Daniel Leithauser, her niece and several nephews.



Betty loved being a homemaker, cooking and baking authentic German dishes, and taking care of others. She had many friends and formed lasting relationships with neighbors and coworkers. She helped countless others doing favors, dog sitting, and being a companion and caregiver. She enjoyed working in the Seafood department at the Kroger store in Springfield where she was distinguished by her German accent.



Friends and family may call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 11:30 - 12:00 pm at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 S Charleston Pike Springfield OH where a funeral will be held at 12:00 pm



