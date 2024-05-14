Bergen, Audrey Louise



Audrey Louise Bergen, 96, of Cedarville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2024 in Wooded Glen surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 22, 1927 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Guy Arthur and Louisa Freda Lamphiear. Mrs. Bergen was a dedicated member of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville. She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, reading, working with her church fami-ly, and spending time with her loving family. In the1950's, she and her husband Harmon were Missionaries serving in Holland. Mrs. Bergen had been employed at Cedarville University. She is survived by her daughter; Terry A. Brown, her son in law; Dan Brown, three grandchildren; Michael Brown, Ryan Brown, and Kristin Brown, six great grandchildren; Liam Gibbons, Cameron Brown, Maverick Brown, Aadan Adams, Finn Brown-Denson and Mavis Smith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years; Harmon Bergen, March 5, 2020, siblings; Don Lamphiear, Ruth Gardner and Marjorie Dodd and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in Grace Baptist Church, 109 North Main Street, Cedarville, with Pastor Tim Cochrell officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in North Cemetery Cedarville. Arrange-ments are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Con-dolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



