Bentley, Janet Kay



Janet Kay Bentley, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 21, 1949 to the late Beecher Bentley and Margaret Bentley (Combs). Janet had a love for people which transpired into her esteemed career in nursing. Janet started as an LPN then transitioned in an RN where she got her associates from Kettering Medical College then received her Bachelors of Nursing from Andrews University, and retired after working at the Dayton VA for 24 years. She also had a love for animals especially her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Mae Bentley; brothers, Bert Wilson Bentley, and Harold Glen Bentley; and nephew, Timothy Bentley. Janet is survived by nieces, Lisa Lansdale, Leslie, Bentley, Jennifer Wenning, and Teresa DiSalvo; nephew, Chris Bentley; and dear friend Ronald Patrick. A graveside service for Janet will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Woodhill Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Bentley family.

