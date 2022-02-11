BENSMAN, Wilma M. "Willie"



95, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, at Dorothy Love Ohio Living. She was born January 26, 1927, in Piqua, OH, to the late Albert A. and Emma (Zumbroegel) Jacomet.



On August 29, 1953, at St. Boniface Church, in Piqua, she



married Eugene J. "Gene" Bensman, who preceded her in death, on August 22, 2015, only one week prior to their 62nd wedding anniversary. Her only sibling, Dorothy H. Jacomet, preceded her in death on February 8th, 2006, 16 years to the date of her sister's passing.



Willie loved her family and will be sadly missed by her children, Chris B. (Allen) Rehfus of Sidney, Timothy J. (Don Hellrigel) of Dayton and Thomas E. (Christine) of Waynesville; four grandchildren, Brice Rehfus and Paul, Joseph and



Caroline Bensman.



Also surviving are Brother and Sister-in-Laws, Connie Bensman of Sidney, Rev. Gerald Bensman of West Milton, Margie Zwiesler of Wichita, KS, John and Jan Bensman of Anna and



Patricia and Peter Cook of Andrews NC.



Those Brother and Sister-in-Laws, preceding in death, Virgil A. Bensman, Ruth Ann and Clarence Meyer, Betty and Donald Wehrman, Leonard Bensman, Jr., Mary Lou and Brad



Thornton and Robert Zwiesler.



She graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1944. She was proud to be the Valedictorian of her class, as well as the Senior class president. In Junior High, she was the one to beat in the game of marbles.



After high school, she worked in Piqua at the Wood Shovel Company until her marriage to Eugene then moving to



Sidney, where she adapted well to farming life.



She was passionate about sewing, for which she received many awards and honors at both the Shelby County, and Ohio State Fairs.



Working in the yard was very relaxing for her. She took immense pride in having a well-manicured yard, sporting her



favorite flower, the petunia.



As a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, in Sidney, she served on the Parish Counsel and over the years donated many cakes and brownies to their Parish Picnic.



Traveling was a true joy for her and Gene. They were able to enjoy many wonderful trips in their "Golden Years", which



included Switzerland, Nova Scotia, Alaska, Hawaii and the Panama Canal.



She had a great faith and prayed the Rosary daily.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Monday, February 14, 2022, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with Rev. Gerald Bensman presiding. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 PM and on Monday from 9:00 to 9:30 AM, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave, Sidney.



Donations in Willie's memory may be made to Miami County Hospice or the charity of your choice.

