Bennington, William D. "Don"



William Donald "Don" Bennington of Springfield, Ohio passed away Dec. 14, 2023 in his home. Don was born Jan. 2, 1947, to the late Clarence Cecil and Nora Belle (Boles) Bennington, their sixth child. He grew up on a farm on Clifton Road in Yellow Springs and helped his father and brothers with farming duties. He went to Cedarville School where in high school, he participated in FFA and was on the high school basketball team graduating in 1964. He joined the US Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.



He married Viola "Nikki" Shook in 1970. They have one daughter, Traci Marie Bennington. Don also has two stepsons, Randy Reed and Todd Reed. Don and his brother-in-law Harold Stancliff, co-owned Clifton 72 Market and Gas Station and he worked there until it sold. He then went to work at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs. After retirement, he worked part time at the BP Gas Station in Springfield. He also did carpenter work, building storage barns and decks. He was an excellent gardener and he loved sharing his produce with friends and family, especially his green beans and tomatoes. Don was a member of the Nazarene Church in Cedarville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nikki; and sister, Betty Prether Brownell. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Traci; stepson, Randy; sisters, Virginia (Harold) Stancliff and Rosalie Lawson; brothers, Richard (Eileen) and Eugene (Lois); sisters-in-law, Shirley (Stan) Bania and Linda Shook. Funeral services for Don will be held on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at the Cedarville Nazarene Church, 125 South Main St. Cedarville at noon. Calling hours will be from 10a.m.-12p.m. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedarville Nazarene Church or the VFW #1031, 1237 E. Main St. Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



