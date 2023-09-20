Bennett, Walter R., Col, USAF, Ret



age 92, peacefully passed away on 13 September 2023 at home after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years, Elisa, his three daughters, Maria, Cecilia Wright and Geannie, his grandson, James Walter Wright and his cousin, Rose. His degrees were in Math, Business and Engineering. His interests were in Aeronautical Systems Engineering, Business and Finance. He served in the USAF for 30 years and was a highly decorated Officer with multiple medals of which to name a few were: The Missile Man, Distinguished Flying Cross and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. He attended the Industrial College of Armed Forces and Defense System Management College. He had multiple accomplishments: Officer of the Year in the 1960s, Squadron Navigator, Research and Development Director of the B-1 bomber, Executive Officer to a Major General for Director of Development and Acquisition, Deputy of Chief of Staff of Research and Development, and Deputy Systems Director for Strategic Program Offices. After retirement, he worked at Computer Science Corporation as a Senior Director of Program Operations. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Wright State University. We wish to extend a special thank you to nurses Kristin and Sonja from Hospice. Visitation is at 10 AM, followed by a Mass at 10:30AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1404 N Fairfield Rd in Beavercreek Ohio. Following Mass, he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to nokidhungry.org in memory of Walter R. Bennett. Streaming for the services info is: XX Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.HHRoberts.com



