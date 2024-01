Bennett Jr., Robert



Robert S. Bennett Jr., age 89, the son of Robert Bennett and Doris Bennett Wood; the husband of Shirlee Million Bennett; the father of Jill (Bill) Agee and Juli (Frank) Schneider; passed away January 15, 2024. He had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Services were held on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



