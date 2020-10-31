BENNETT, Freda Jo



Freda Jo Bennett, age 85, passed away October 28, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. She was born January 21, 1935, in Hinton, WV, the daughter of Samuel and Grace (Williams) Cox.



Freda is preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers, Sam Cox and Wayne Cox; sister, Lenora Loveless and great-grandson, Joseph Gillis. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy



Bennett; son, Roy (Joe) Bennett (April) and daughters, Cindy Lycan (Wes), Regina McCoy (Terry), Melissa Sorrell (Bill) and Beth Stidham (Shawn); special niece, Pam Manley (Danny). Freda is the very proud grandmother (mamaw) to 10 grandchildren, Bobby, Shane, Emilee, TJ, Katie, Kelly, Joey,



Samantha, Hope and Ashley; along with 11 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Wanda Barrentine, Anna Jewell, Cora-Jean



Foster, Gary Cox, Mitzi Deaton, Karen Lewis, David Cox,



Darrell Cox and Rhonda Tincher. She was part of Stanley Home Products for 30+ years, the Smiling Grandmother's Club and loved her time volunteering and playing bingo at Central Connections in Middletown.



A visitation for Freda will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Robbie Childers officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please



