BENDIG, David Edward



Age 62, passed away suddenly November 15, 2022. He is survived by his brother Bob; sister Beth Walters (Gerry); brother Rick (Sandra). He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Sally Bendig. David was larger than life with a big booming voice and an even bigger heart. He didn't know a stranger. He was an incredibly gifted carpenter. David would do anything for someone he cared about and would try to help anyone he knew and loved. He lived life to the extreme and will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends that loved him. As giving as David was in life, he continued to do so in death. He also served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions if so desired, can be made to the Humane Society. On line condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com