BELUE, Jan M.



Jan M. Belue passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. The Miamisburg native is survived by beloved husband Larry "Pete" Belue; siblings Jeanne Suter and Richard "Dutch" Schoenberger; sons James "Kim" Zehring, Kristopher Zehring, and Russell "Rusty" Belue; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and innumerable nieces and nephews, both official and honorary.