journal-news logo
X

BELL, WALTER

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BELL, Jr., Walter E.

Age 85, of Fairfield passed away Nov. 13, 2021. He was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Bedford, OH, to Walter E. and Mary (Morris) Bell Sr. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School and attended Xavier University. He served in the

Army Reserve stationed in Georgia. Walt enjoyed playing softball and later coaching his daughters. He was retired from Champion Paper and USPS. He leaves behind his daughters Debbie (Mike) Vilkoski and Susan (Jerry) Boyd, grandchildren Kevin, Jennifer and John Vilkoski, Tina Gronostaj, Stephanie Olexa, Amy Moore, Kelly Zecher, Justin Boyd, Ashley Latulippe, and Amanda Romer and nineteen great-grandchildren, also a dear brother Richard (Karen) Bell. He is preceded by his parents, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Mark Zecher and grandson Scott Zecher, sisters Martha Kappers and Patricia Bihn. A memorial mass will be held on Dec. 11th at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd in Fairfield with a celebration of life at the

Fairfield Village Senior living activity room located at 520

Patterson Blvd. Remembering his love for dogs especially his Rusty, Cocoa, and Charlette, the family suggest any memorials sent to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1850 Princeton Rd., Hamilton 45011.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BYERS, James
2
HUELSMAN, Wanda
3
BREWER, WILLARD
4
McGEE, Tokiko
5
DAUM, PATSY
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top